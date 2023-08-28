IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

A look back at the March on Washington nearly 60 years later: in photos

The collection of archival photos is from the civil rights demonstration on Aug. 28, 1963, that brought more than 200,000 multiracial supporters to the National Mall in Washington.
Marchers.
.Library of Congress; Getty Images
By Claretta Bellamy

When Martin Luther King Jr. gave his iconic “I Have a Dream” speech 60 years ago, the moment became etched in the nation’s memory through his words and through photos of King waving to the crowd of at least 200,000 at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington — images that have been reprinted in history books for decades. 

While most people today say King’s speech was the highlight of the march, it was only one of many historic moments during the nation’s largest civil rights demonstration at the time. People gathered from around the country and the world to express support for equal employment opportunities along with the civil freedoms of Black people and other marginalized communities.

Several prominent Black figures attended, including activist John Lewis, who later became a member of Congress, and the gospel singer Mahalia Jackson — who performed “I’ve Been ‘Buked, and I’ve Been Scorned” right before King took to the lectern.

The display of unity was a rare act of solidarity in an era when race itself was tearing the nation apart. Here’s a look back on this historic day through archival photos, all echoing the need for change. 

Martin Luther King Jr. waves to supporters on the Mall.
Martin Luther King Jr. waves to supporters on the Mall.AFP via Getty Images
March on Washington crowd and participants with their feet in the Reflecting Pool
March on Washington crowd, left, and participants with their feet in the Reflecting Pool.Warren K. Leffler / Gamma-Keystone via Getty Images; Library of Congress
A young paperboy holds up a newspaper with the headline "They're Pouring In From All Over."
A young paperboy.NBC / NBCU Photo Bank
Civil Rights demonstrators, among them Warren H. Jennings, in front of parked buses during the March on Washington.
Civil Rights demonstrators, among them Warren H. Jennings, in front of parked buses during the March on Washington.Estate of Roosevelt H. Carter / Getty Images
Marchers at the front fence near the Lincoln Memorial.
Marchers at the front fence near the Lincoln Memorial. Bob Parent / Getty Images
Cleveland Robinson on second floor balcony of the National Headquarters of the March on Washington in Harlem announcing the march, left, and Robinson with Bayard Rustin, one of the organizers of the march, in Harlem.
Cleveland Robinson on second floor balcony of the National Headquarters of the March on Washington in Harlem announcing the march, left, and Robinson with Bayard Rustin, one of the organizers of the march, in Harlem.Orlando Fernandez / New York World Telegram & Sun via Library of Congress
A young woman at the Civil Rights March on Washington, D.C., on Aug. 28, 1963.
A young woman at the march.National Archives
Civil rights protesters sing "Freedom is a-Coming to the USA."
Protesters sing "Freedom is a-Coming to the USA." Express / Getty Images
Gif of Joan Baez with Bob Dylan; Sidney Poitier with Harry Belafonte; Paul Newman with Sammy Davis Jr.; James Baldwin with Marlon Brando.
Joan Baez with Bob Dylan; Sidney Poitier with Harry Belafonte; Paul Newman with Sammy Davis Jr.; James Baldwin with Marlon Brando.Francis Miller / Getty Images; The LIFE Picture Collection via Shutterstock
Attendees play chess.
Attendees play chess.Science History Images / Alamy
Martin Luther King, Jr.
Martin Luther King, Jr. Corbis via Getty Images
Martin Luther King Jr. and other civil rights leaders gather before the rally at the Lincoln Memorial.
Martin Luther King Jr. and other civil rights leaders gather before the rally at the Lincoln Memorial. Standing from left: National Urban League executive director Whitney Young (1921 - 1971), director of the National Catholic Conference for Interracial Justice Matthew Ahmann, Rabbi Joachim Prinz , unknown, Student Nonviolent Coordinating Committee (SNCC) leader John Lewis, Congress of Racial Equality (CORE) leader Floyd McKissick, Protestant minister Eugene Carson Blake and labor union leader Walter Reuther. Seated, left to right: Chairman of the Administrative Committee for the march, Cleveland Robinson, labor union leader A Philip Randolph and Reverend Martin Luther King Jr. National Archives / Getty Images
Protesters marching from the Washington Monument gather in front of the Lincoln Memorial.
Protesters marching from the Washington Monument gather in front of the Lincoln Memorial.Bettmann / Bettmann Archive
Claretta Bellamy

Claretta Bellamy is a fellow for NBC News.