Man who called police on black woman at North Carolina pool no longer has job

A white man who called North Carolina police on a black woman who was using a private community pool with her child — which she described as "racial profiling at its worst" — no longer has his job because of the "terrible incident," the company said Friday.

Global packaging firm Sonoco Products said in a statement that although the Fourth of July incident involving Adam Bloom occurred outside of work, the company does "not condone discrimination of any kind."

It was not immediately clear whether Sonoco fired Bloom or if he resigned. A LinkedIn page in which he listed his title as a value realization leader was later disabled.

Bloom resigned Thursday as the "pool chair" and a board member from the homeowners association of his community in Winston-Salem. The association apologized in a statement and said that Bloom "escalated a situation in a way that does not reflect the inclusive values Glenridge seeks to uphold as a community."

In a statement Friday, Bloom's attorney, John Vermitsky, said his client was only trying to enforce the rules of using the pool, which is only for the Glenridge neighborhood, and "feels terrible for the pain" he caused the woman, Jasmine Edwards.

Social media users shared the Facebook post in which Edwards said hers was a "classic case of racial profiling" — the latest in a string of police calls on black people who are doing ordinary, nonthreatening tasks that has gained attention.

Edwards said she lives in the Glenridge community where police were called. In one of the videos on her account, viewed more than 4 million times, she told Winston-Salem police that Bloom asked for her address and then for an ID.

Edwards told police that as a resident, she has a key card to enter the gated pool area, which she handed over to an officer to prove that it worked.

"Where does it say that I have to show an ID to use the pool?" she asked.

Bloom told police that some people "kind of make their way around sometimes ... but that's good enough for me today."

The man then walked away when Edwards asked him if he would like to apologize for calling the police. She could not immediately be reached for comment Friday.

Winston-Salem Police Chief Catrina Thompson told NBC affiliate WXII that she doesn't want officers to "be used as pawns to further someone's dislike for anyone."

Vermitsky said the video doesn't capture the entire incident. Another board member first asked Edwards her address because she didn't recognize her. Edwards, however, gave an address on a street where homes weren't yet built, confusing the board member, Vermitsky said.

The member then asked Bloom to verify Edwards' address, and when she gave what appeared to be a different one, Bloom asked for her ID. (It was later determined that Edwards does reside at that address.)

The questioning eventually led Edwards to call what was happening racial profiling, and Bloom decided to dial police to allow a "neutral third party" to resolve the situation.

Vermitsky said Bloom is now getting death threats and had to leave his home with his wife and three children to a safe location. While Bloom's lawyer said that "racism ... is a pervasive problem in this country," his client was enforcing the rules "uniformly, without preference or prejudice."