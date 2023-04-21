Martin Lawrence receives star on Hollywood Walk of Fame

“What’s up, what’s up, what’s up?” A star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, that is.

Actor and comedian Martin Lawrence was honored Thursday with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Los Angeles. Friends and family joined him to celebrate his accomplishments and his legacy.

“I’ve been crying all week,” Lawrence, 58, told ABC News Thursday. “So, you know, I figured if I had my glasses on today then maybe y’all won’t see the tears. But they’re most definitely tears of joy.”

Those in attendance included Tichina Arnold, who starred as Pam in Lawrence’s sitcom “Martin,” and Lynn Whitfield, who acted alongside Lawrence in the 1996 romantic comedy “A Thin Line Between Love and Hate.” Fellow comedians Steve Harvey and Tracy Morgan were also there and shared remarks about Lawrence’s legacy and his impact in the world of television.

“In my generation, when you say Martin, you don’t have to say his last name,” Morgan said at the ceremony. “Everybody knows who you talking about. My parents had Red Foxx and Sanford and Son, we had Martin Lawrence and the Martin Show.”

Lawrence’s early career included playing Maurice Warfield on the Black sitcom “What’s Happening Now!!’” in the 1980s. His guest appearance on the show opened him the door for opportunities in stand-up comedy; he gained fame hosting HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam” during the 1990s, but it was his own sitcom “Martin,” which debuted in 1992, that launched him into major commercial success. Lawrence then co-starred with Will Smith in the 1995 film “Bad Boys,” which earned $141 million worldwide. Lawrence and Smith are set to appear in the fourth “Bad Boys” installment, which does not yet have a release date.

Arnold talked about the impact the show continues to have on viewers.

“Generations of people still watch the show,” Arnold told Entertainment Tonight on Thursday. “So now, I mean, it’s just pure testament to hard work and having fun.”

Lawrence also thanked his fans during the ceremony, and shared advice to those inspired by him.

“If I can pass one thing on to those coming after me, it would be to board your dream bus with confidence, grace and humility,” Lawrence said during the ceremony, “and ride it til the wheels fall off.”