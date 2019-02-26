Feb. 26, 2019, 9:09 PM GMT By Associated Press

Maryland's House speaker has removed a white lawmaker from a leadership position for using a racial slur for black people.

The Washington Post reported Monday that Lisanti allegedly used the slur to refer to Prince George's County during an after-hours gathering at an Annapolis cigar bar. She allegedly told another white lawmaker that when he campaigned in Prince George’s on behalf of a candidate that he was door-knocking in a “n----- district.” She told the Post earlier this month that she didn't recall using the slur, but was "sure everyone has used it."

House Speaker Michael Busch announced Tuesday he has removed Del. Mary Ann Lisanti as chair of a subcommittee. Lisanti, a Democrat, told reporters she would issue a statement later in the day.

She apologized to the House Democratic Caucus Tuesday morning, after apologizing to leaders of the state's Legislative Black Caucus on Monday. The speaker says Lisanti also has agreed to take sensitivity training.

