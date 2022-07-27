Massachusetts has joined the growing list of states to ban discrimination based on natural hairstyles.

Gov. Charlie Baker, a Republican, on Tuesday signed the state’s version of the CROWN Act, which stands for “Create a Respectful and Open World for Natural Hair.”

Variations of the legislation have cropped up around the country in recent years. The new Massachusetts law, which was passed unanimously by both chambers of the legislature, specifically guards against discrimination “based on hair texture, hair type and hairstyles.” The law includes, but is not limited to, “natural and protective hairstyles such as braids, locks, twists, Bantu knots and other formations.”

Next to Gov. Baker at the signing ceremony were Deanna and Mya Cook, Black twins who were at the forefront of pushing for the legislation against natural hair discrimination in the state.

In 2017, the twin students at Mystic Valley Regional Charter School were given detention and threatened with suspension for wearing braids, which the school’s dress code policy at the time prohibited.

“Sadly, this type of disciplinary action is just as common as it is outrageous, as girls of color face many overlapping barriers to succeed in school, the workplace and even in society,” U.S. Rep. Bonnie Watson Coleman, a New Jersey Democrat, wrote in an NBC op-ed in response to the incident at the time.

California was the first state to pass legislation banning racial discrimination based on natural hair in 2019. Since then, more than a dozen states have enacted similar legislation, according to the Pew Research Center.

A federal version of the law was passed along party lines by the House of Representatives in March. The bill has since stalled in the Senate.

Research published in the journal Social Psychological and Personality Science in 2020 found evidence of bias against Black women with natural hairstyles in job recruitment across four studies. In 2016, a survey from the Perception Institute, a research group that focuses on social justice, showed that Black women experienced higher levels of anxiety about their hair than white women.

“When you’re wearing your hair in any state, in any form naturally, and you’re told it’s not acceptable, it really is a personal attack,” Deanna Cook, one of the twins, said on Tuesday. “To know that that can no longer happen in the state of Massachusetts is such a win.”

