Rapper Meek Mill spent Father's Day this year out of prison and with his young son — something that seemed impossible before the Pennsylvania Supreme Court unexpectedly ordered him free on bail almost two months ago.

"I got to go to court and finish fighting for my freedom," Mill, 31, told supporters Monday afternoon at a "Stand With Meek Mill" rally outside of Philadelphia's Criminal Justice Center.

He added that he will stand up for others unjustly incarcerated, people "caught up in darkness, who don't have the support."

The hip-hop chart-topper then walked into the court building to face Common Pleas Court Judge Genece Brinkley, who scheduled a hearing to determine whether Mill should get a new trial in his decade-old gun and drug convictions.

Mill's attorneys have asked for a new trial based on credibility issues with an arresting officer who testified in 2008. At least three convictions of other defendants based on that officer's testimony have been thrown out this year.

The Philadelphia district attorney's office has not opposed Mill's request for a new trial. Prosecutors have even said the initial charge should be vacated after the arresting officer landed on a list of law enforcement officials suspected of lying in court and framing witnesses over the years.