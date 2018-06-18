Rapper Meek Mill spent Father's Day this year out of prison and with his young son — something that seemed impossible before the Pennsylvania Supreme Court unexpectedly ordered him free on bail almost two months ago.

"I got to go to court and finish fighting for my freedom," Mill, 31, told supporters Monday afternoon at a Stand With Meek Mill rally outside Philadelphia's Criminal Justice Center.

He added that he will stand up for others unjustly incarcerated, people "caught up in darkness, who don't have the support."

The hip-hop chart-topper then walked into the court building, where Mill’s lawyers argued that he should get a new trial in his decade-old gun and drug convictions.

But after a sometimes-testy two-hour hearing, Court of Common Pleas Judge Genece Brinkley disagreed, saying she needed more time to review evidence that Mill’s arresting officer has a credibility problem, NBC Philadelphia reported.

At least three convictions of other defendants based on that officer's testimony have been thrown out this year.

The Philadelphia district attorney's office is not opposing Mill's request for a new trial. Prosecutors have even said the initial charge should be vacated after the arresting officer landed on a list of law enforcement officials suspected of lying in court and framing witnesses over the years.