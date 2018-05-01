Milwaukee police are heard joking during arrest of NBA's Sterling Brown in new footage

Newly released police bodycam footage provides different perspectives of when Milwaukee Bucks basketball player Sterling Brown was tased — and shows officers casually joking, wondering about overtime pay and warning one another of a "media firestorm" over the athlete's arrest.

The Jan. 26 incident gained wider attention last month when the Milwaukee Police Department provided a 30-minute video showing officers arresting Brown in a Walgreens parking lot. Police were investigating why his car was parked in a handicapped spot, but it escalated when several officers came to the scene and one of them used a stun gun to subdue Brown.

The department did not pursue criminal charges against the NBA player, although Brown has said he plans to file a federal lawsuit against the city.

In the new videos, which were taken from four police officers' bodycams and obtained by NBC affiliate WTMJ, Brown is seen on the ground as an officer puts his foot on Brown's ankle.

"You're stepping on my ankle, for what?" Brown says.

"So you don't kick us," the officer responds.

"I ain't got no reason to kick y'all, man," Brown tells him.

Another officer recognizes Brown.

"What you think? I look familiar, don't I?" the 23-year-old Bucks shooting guard says.