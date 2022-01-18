Minneapolis’ 1st Black police chief leaves quietly

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minneapolis’ first Black police chief served his last day in office on Saturday.

Medaria Arradondo, 54, who announced last month he was retiring, had a variety of positions with the department for 30 years. He started as a patrol officer in north Minneapolis in 1989 before becoming an inspector of the first precinct in 2013. He was promoted to chief in 2017.

“I believe that now is the right time to allow for new leadership, new perspective, new focus and new hope to lead the department forward in collaboration with our communities,” he said last month when he announced his retirement. “I am confident that the MPD has the leadership in place to advance this critically important work that lies ahead of us.”

Arradondo was unavailable for comment on his last day in office. An official for the department said he wanted to go out quietly.

In proclaiming Saturday as Medaria Arradondo Day, Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey said the chief has “embodied decency, community, and courage in his historic tenure” and “has been unabashed in his commitment to truth, justice and transparency.”

Arradondo was named to take over the department following the firing of his predecessor for her handling of the fatal police shooting of Justine Ruszczyk Damond, who had called 911 to report hearing a possible sexual assault near her home.

