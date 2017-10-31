A $50 million fundraising campaign is under way to expand and renovate the iconic Motown Museum, where artists such as the Temptations, Stevie Wonder, and the Supremes got their start.

The campaign aims to expand the Detroit-based museum dedicated to telling the story of how Berry Gordy borrowed $800 from his family and created a world-renowned music label with some of the most well-known musicians in modern history.

“The Motown story just at a basic level is one of the greatest stories of enterprise, entrepreneurship and creativity,” Robin Terry, Motown Museum CEO, said. “It’s the American success story. It is all of that. It’s one of the greatest influencers on our culture in our lifetime and so our vision is to really create a space that is respectful of that kind of institution.”

Motown Museum. Kristi Eaton / for NBC News

Terry added that the museum will be expanded into a 50,000-square-foot entertainment and education experience.

Visitors currently are allowed to enter and view two of several houses, along Grand Boulevard in Detroit. While details about the museum's expanded exhibits and layouts are still being crafted, the fundraising campaign, according to Terry, will build an additional 40,000-square-foot space behind the homes with new exhibits.

It's an expansion project that's expected to help revitalize the local neighborhood that has seen blight over the years through the generation of at least 250 jobs — 200 construction and 50 permanent jobs.

“It’s about inspiring entrepreneurship and being a source for those who are interested in pursuing business ownership, so I hope it not only creates permanent jobs on our campus but also elsewhere,” Terry said.

Launched last October, the campaign has seen donations from foundations as well as individual givers, she said.