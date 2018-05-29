Starbucks employees talking about racism in the United States for one afternoon won't solve the problem — but some say it's a necessary start.

After the coffee giant closed more than 8,000 stores for a few hours on Tuesday for racial-sensitivity training for its staff, the unprecedented move by a major corporation should be seen as an important step in opening a lasting national dialogue about racism and biases that must happen now, civil rights leaders, policy advisers and people affected by discrimination said during a town hall on MSNBC.

"I think this country is overdue for a truth and reconciliation process in every corner," said Heather McGhee, president of the public policy organization Demos, among the outside groups that helped Starbucks prepare for its training.

MSNBC'S "Everyday Racism in America," hosted by Joy Reid and Chris Hayes from Philadelphia, will air at 9 p.m. ET Tuesday. Viewers can also join in on the discussion on Twitter @MSNBC and by using the hashtag #EverydayRacism.

Panelists said they were dismayed by the apparent rise in incidents of racial, religious and sexual orientation discrimination and hate crimes over the past couple of years — coinciding with the election of President Donald Trump, who has been criticized for making comments embraced by white nationalist groups.

Panelists added that larger conversations must also be had about policing and the effect on minority communities, as videos shared on social media routinely capture instances of law enforcement being called on black people, even as they do innocuous activities such as sleeping in a common area of Yale University or moving out of an Airbnb rental in California.

"We have a long way to go, but we made some progress, and some of us aren't going back," said the Rev. Al Sharpton, an MSNBC host and president of the National Action Network, who met with Starbucks CEO Kevin Johnson last week.

Starbucks leaders announced the anti-bias training following the arrest of two black men at a Philadelphia store last month while they waited for a business associate. The incident — caught in a video that went viral — led to protests across the country and an apology from Philadelphia's mayor for the "trauma of racial profiling."