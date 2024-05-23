Mychal Threets is on a mission to spread ‘library joy’ to counter record book bans

Mychal Threets believes there’s something for everyone at their local library, and he’s been on a mission to prove it.

The former Solano County, Calif. Library supervisor — who in four years has amassed a near cultlike following of more than a million supporters across Instagram and TikTok by sharing daily interactions at the library and talking openly about his mental health challenges — credits books with bringing him joy in his most anxious moments.

“Books are that constant friend in the battle with your own mind,” Threets, 34, said.

In March, Threets left his official role at his childhood library to focus on managing increased bouts of depression and anxiety that, he said, have come with the increased notoriety and subsequent scrutiny from critics online. In turn, he’s thrust himself into advocacy — both in person and on social media.

In the last five months, Threets estimates he’s visited at least 10 states, including New York, Ohio and Iowa, joining panels or serving as a keynote speaker to talk about the importance of books and how they can have a positive impact on the youth.

“I’ve been able to just talk to library kids, talk to library grown-ups and remind them to be their best weird selves and it’s OK to not be OK,” he said.

Whether sharing animated tales of interacting with one kid’s fake pet lizard on a leash or ensuring another kid finds the latest installment of a coveted series, the 10-year library professional, who holds a master’s degree in library information science, said books have allowed him to connect with and encourage other anxious kids to let them know they’re not alone.

That’s why after 2023 saw a record 4,240 unique book titles challenged in schools and libraries across the U.S., Threets knew what was at stake — mainly access to vital resources, including books about diverse people and topics that the most vulnerable kids may benefit from.

“When we challenge books or ban them,” he said, “we eliminate opportunities for people to find out about themselves and others because that’s all books are.”

Recognizing the power of literacy for himself and others, Threets has pushed back on book challenges by working with members of Congress to get more funding and resources for local libraries in his home state and elsewhere.

In recent months, Threets said he and other library leaders flew to Washington, D.C., to meet with elected officials from the offices of Rep. Barbara Lee and Sen. Laphonza Butler, both Democrats of California, to talk about the importance of supporting libraries. Though California has its own law on the books banning book bans in schools, Threets believes a threat to books anywhere should not be taken lightly.

“It’s a problem for all of us because it could happen anywhere,” he said.

Beyond access to books, he notes that without proper funding, entire regions lose access to online services, including homework assistance and spaces to build community. While no sweeping measures have come to fruition just yet, Threets said he has trips planned to meet with more congressional leaders to continue advocating for more resources while encouraging others to do the same.

“Libraries are one of the last free institutions, and there are no expectations when you come through those library doors,” Threets said. “In order to keep that momentum, we need help with funding.”

Conservative groups like Moms for Liberty have led many of the campaigns to take books out of school libraries with one chapter in Iowa, for example, going as far as creating a 111-page document providing parents guidance on children’s books. The document categorizes books on a loose rating system from 0-5, with 0 deemed appropriate for everyone and 5 described as “aberrant content,” for adults only.

Tiffany Justice, a co-founder of Moms for Liberty, previously told NBC News that the group’s plan is to “save the country by unifying, educating and empowering parents to defend their parental rights.”

She added: “If the government and the state think they know better than a parent for their child, there is no future for America.”

For Threets, what book ban advocates see as negativity in books, he says, are stories about different kinds of people and their experiences that many young people can relate to. Books about Black, Indigenous and people of color (BIPOC) and LGBTQIA+ characters represented nearly half, or 47%, of those challenged last year, according to the American Library Association.

Sporting colorful T-shirts, his signature frizzy Afro and library-themed tattoos, Threets, whom some call “America’s favorite librarian,” says he chooses to share what he calls “library joy” online to push back on the notion that the world needs fewer books in hopes of inspiring others to rethink the role that libraries, and the books in them, play in a community.

“There’s something for everybody at the local library and that’s only possible when we get more and more funding,” he said. “And ultimately when we get more support for our local libraries, for our community libraries, the results are even greater for literacy.”

