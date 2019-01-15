/ Source: Variety By Variety

LOS ANGELES - The NAACP has slammed CBS News for not including any black journalists on its 2020 election coverage team.

CBS News came under fire over the weekend after an associate producer tweeted out an image of the news outlet's 2020 team.

In a statement obtained exclusively by Variety, a spokesperson for the NAACP said CBS News' lineup "proves the voting power and voices of black America continue to be undervalued."

Here is the full statement from the NAACP:

"CBS News' decision to not include black reporters on their 2020 Election news team further proves the voting power and voices of black America continue to be undervalued. As the voting bloc that will most certainly determine the direction of this country in the upcoming election, it is vital any and all media outlets have a diverse newsroom, including individuals of color in decision making positions to speak to and address the issues and concerns directly impacting the black community. Representation matters and the media needs our coverage on the issues to drive the discussion."