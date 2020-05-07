Naomi Campbell graces cover of Essence's 50th anniversary issue

Campbell took the picture herself, making it the magazine’s first cover to be shot on an iPhone.
Naomi Campbell walks the runway during the Kenneth Ize show as part of the Paris Fashion Week Womenswear Fall/Winter 2020/2021 in Paris, France on Feb. 24, 2020.Kristy Sparow / Getty Images file

By Wilson Wong

Supermodel Naomi Campbell can add professional photographer to her résumé.

Campbell made history by becoming the first cover star to shoot her own photos for Essence — also the first time in the publication’s 50-year history that a cover was shot entirely on an iPhone.

Because of self-quarantining, Campbell also did her own hair, makeup and styling from home.

"While it was a sad reminder for me of all the people in media and production who are not able to work due to the coronavirus, it also brought me hope and encouragement to know that our people and our infrastructures are resilient,” Campbell told Essence.

Essence Magazine 50th Anniversary Edition with Naomi Campbell on cover.Essence Magazine

The 50th anniversary issue, to be released May 12, is Campbell’s seventh appearance on the cover.

"We are rooted in knowledge and creativity and continue to take back full control of our narratives. We will come out of this stronger than ever,” Campbell, who is 49, said. “Happy Anniversary @Essence magazine. As we both turn the century together."