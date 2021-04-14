NBA players hold moment of silence for Daunte Wright ahead of rescheduled game

Members of the NBA’s Minnesota Timberwolves and Brooklyn Nets wore warm-up shirts on Tuesday reading “With liberty and justice FOR ALL” and held a moment of silence for a Black man fatally shot by a police officer in Minneapolis.

Daunte Wright, 20, was shot on Sunday during a traffic stop in the suburb of Brooklyn Center in what the city’s police chief said appeared to be an “accidental discharge” after the officer drew her gun instead of her Taser during a struggle.

The shooting prompted all of Minneapolis’ professional sports teams to postpone play on Monday, including the Timberwolves-Nets game, which was being made up on Tuesday.

“We extend our thoughts and heartfelt sympathies to Daunte’s family, friends and loved ones during this difficult time,” an announcer said at a darkened Target Center prior to the tip-off of the game.

The police chief and the officer both tendered their resignations on Tuesday, the city’s mayor said.