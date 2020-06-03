NBC's 'Can You Hear Us Now?' dives into what being black means today

As protests and riots continue across the country following the death of George Floyd, NBC News NOW and NBCBLK presented “Can You Hear Us Now?,” a virtual discussion on race, what being black in America means today and how America can heal.

Hosted by MSNBC’s Trymaine Lee, the discussion was streamed Tuesday night and included conversations with Wisconsin Lt. Governor Mandela Barnes, actor Don Cheadle, activist and co-Founder of Campaign Zero Brittany Packnett Cunningham, rapper T.I., NBCBLK reporter Janell Ross, New York Times journalist Nikole Hannah-Jones and actor Kendrick Sampson.

Hannah-Jones, creator of The New York Times Magazine’s 1619 Project, shared her experiences growing up and on thedifference in how black people lived versus white people.

"Folks in my neighborhood were some of the hardest working people that I knew,” she said.

Packnett Cunningham was asked if explaining black trauma to white people was a necessary step to push for change. “I see a lot of black folks who are rightfully looking at non-black folks and saying, ‘This is not just my job and, primarily, it is your job,’” she said.

“Every single time we have to tell these stories, there is an additional rise in emotions and we’re dealing with all of this in the midst of other crises,” Packnett Cunningham said. “We are also trying to keep our people safe from coronavirus which is killing us more disproportionately. And why? Because the injustices that black people have always experienced are exacerbated in this moment.”

Reporting from Minneapolis, Ross said that there has been a real desire for people in Minneapolis to take this situation seriously around the country.

“As much as every human being may strive for peace and enjoy the calm of going about their daily lives, the problem is that ‘normal’ was really a condition in which people were being killed all the time,” Ross said. “There are basic questions about justice and accountability that are not being answered.”

When asked about next steps, Barnes explained why he will be focusing on upcoming presidential and state elections, planning to look at whether candidates will be addressing race. “I don’t have to endorse anyone that doesn’t take on racial justice and that’s what I plan to do,” he said.

“Because we have to build not just power, we have to build the policy infrastructure to make sure these issues get addressed and brought to the table and talked about in a meaningful way,” Barnes said.

