New 'Till' trailer shows Mamie Till Mobley’s fight for justice

The first trailer for “Till,” based on the true story of Mamie Till Mobley looking for justice after the murder of her 14-year-old son Emmett Till in 1955, has been released.

The trailer touches on many key parts of the family’s story, from Emmett on summer vacation visiting relatives in Mississippi, to the unfounded accusation that he was speaking inappropriately to a white woman in a store (which likely was Emmett unknowingly breaking an unwritten Jim Crow-era “rule” of the town), to his murder and his mother’s pursuit for justice, including having an open-casket funeral for her son.

The film stars Danielle Deadwyler, Whoopi Goldberg, Jalyn Hall, Frankie Faison, Jayme Lawson, Tosin Cole, Kevin Carroll, Sean Patrick Thomas, John Douglas Thompson, Roger Guenveur Smith and Haley Bennett. It was directed by Chinonye Chukwu and was co-written by Chukwu, along with Michael Reilly and Keith Beauchamp.

“Mamie’s untold story is one of resilience and courage in the face of adversity and unspeakable devastation,” Chukwu said in a statement released with the trailer. “For me, the opportunity to focus the film on Mamie, a multi-faceted Black woman, and peel back the layers on this particular chapter in her life, was a tall order I accepted with deep respect and responsibility… And as a filmmaker, showing Mamie in all her complex humanity was of utmost importance.”

“Till” is set to open in theaters with a limited release starting Oct. 14, and go wide on Oct. 28. Watch the trailer below.

The first trailer for “Till,” based on the true story of Mamie Till Mobley looking for justice after the murder of her 14-year-old son Emmett Till in 1955, has been released.

The trailer touches on many key parts of the family’s story, from Emmett on summer vacation visiting relatives in Mississippi, to the unfounded accusation that he was speaking inappropriately to a white woman in a store (which likely was Emmett unknowingly breaking an unwritten Jim Crow-era “rule” of the town), to his murder and his mother’s pursuit for justice, including having an open-casket funeral for her son.

Danielle Deadwyler as Mamie Till Bradley and Whoopi Goldberg as Alma Carthan in "Till." Lynsey Weatherspoon / Orion Pictures

The film stars Danielle Deadwyler, Whoopi Goldberg, Jalyn Hall, Frankie Faison, Jayme Lawson, Tosin Cole, Kevin Carroll, Sean Patrick Thomas, John Douglas Thompson, Roger Guenveur Smith and Haley Bennett. It was directed by Chinonye Chukwu and was co-written by Chukwu, along with Michael Reilly and Keith Beauchamp.

“Mamie’s untold story is one of resilience and courage in the face of adversity and unspeakable devastation,” Chukwu said in a statement released with the trailer. “For me, the opportunity to focus the film on Mamie, a multi-faceted Black woman, and peel back the layers on this particular chapter in her life, was a tall order I accepted with deep respect and responsibility… And as a filmmaker, showing Mamie in all her complex humanity was of utmost importance.”

“Till” is set to open in theaters with a limited release starting Oct. 14, and go wide on Oct. 28.

Follow NBCBLK on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.