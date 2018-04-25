The sudden release of the rapper Meek Mill from prison on Tuesday afternoon was a joyous moment for Clarise McCants, who like Mill was raised in poverty in Philadelphia.

"Now we really have to work to free others who are being held unjustly," said McCants, 27, who has never met Mill but rallied for his release through her work as the criminal justice campaign director for Color of Change, a social justice nonprofit.

Mill, 30, born Robert Rihmeek Williams, was granted bail by the Pennsylvania Supreme Court as he fights his conviction on drug and gun charges after a 2007 arrest. He was sentenced in November to two to four years in prison for a probation violation — a decision criticized by his supporters as too severe. Many pointed to the sentence as evidence of inequities in a criminal justice system where African-Americans are incarcerated at nearly six times the rate of whites.

Mill, who spent his first night out after five months in prison taking in a Philadelphia 76ers playoff game, tweeted Tuesday that he is now on a mission to "shine a light" on how the criminal justice system treats minorities.

The Philadelphia district attorney's Office said it supports a new trial for Mill after one of the arresting officers in his case, Reginald Graham, landed on a list of officers suspected of lying in court and framing witnesses. Another former officer who took part in Mill's arrest said Graham lied under oath during the rapper's initial trial, according to a court affidavit. At the time, he was sentenced to eight months in prison before being released on probation.