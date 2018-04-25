Mill, 30, born Robert Rihmeek Williams, was granted bail by the Pennsylvania Supreme Court as he fights his conviction on drug and gun charges after a 2007 arrest. He was sentenced in November to two to four years in prison for a probation violation — a decision criticized by his supporters as too severe. Many pointed to the sentence as evidence of inequities in a criminal justice system where African-Americans are incarcerated at nearly six times the rate of whites.

“This is an important moment,” Mill said Wednesday night in his first television interview following his release, with NBC News' Lester Holt. “This is a very important moment."

He said he feels a responsibility to other young black men entangled by imperfect and historically biased law enforcement. "I got a lot of important people depending on me, and not talking about them people [public officials]. I'm talking about the men that's depending on me going through the same thing that I'm going through."

Mill, who spent his first night out after five months in prison taking in a Philadelphia 76ers playoff game, tweeted Tuesday that he is now on a mission to "shine a light" on how the criminal justice system treats minorities.

The Philadelphia district attorney's office said it supported a new trial for Mill after one of the arresting officers in his case, Reginald Graham, landed on a list of officers suspected of lying in court and framing witnesses. Another former officer who took part in Mill's arrest said Graham lied under oath during the rapper's initial trial, according to a court affidavit. At the time, he was sentenced to eight months in prison before being released on probation.

Mill, meanwhile, is not technically free. The judge in the case, Genece Brinkley, set a hearing for June at which either the initial charges against Mill could be dropped or a new trial ordered. “No I don't feel free,” Mill told Holt on Wednesday. “I ain't feel free since I caught this case at the age of 19.”