Kenosha officer who shot Jacob Blake won't face discipline, police chief says

The Kenosha, Wisconsin, police officer who shot Jacob Blake, a Black man who was paralyzed from the waist down after the shooting in August, has returned to work and will not face discipline, the department announced Tuesday.

Officer Rusten Sheskey returned from administrative leave in late March. He was "found to have been acting within policy and will not be subjected to discipline," according to a statement from Kenosha Police Chief Daniel Miskinis on Tuesday.

The determination was made after an outside investigation and independent expert review, the statement said.

“Although this incident has been reviewed at multiple levels, I understand that some will not be pleased with the outcome; however, given the facts, it was the only lawful and appropriate decision to be made," Miskinis said.

Sheskey was not charged in the shooting. Kenosha County District Attorney Michael Graveley told reporters in January that Sheskey and other officers would have had a strong case for self-defense.

"If you don't believe you can prove a case beyond a reasonable doubt, you have an ethical obligation not to issue charges," Graveley said at the time.

Blake filed a federal complaint against Sheskey, the only defendant, last month seeking unspecified damages.

