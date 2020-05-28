NYC investigates white woman who called police on black man in Central Park

Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

The New York City Commission on Human Rights is investigating the case of Amy Cooper, the white woman who called the police on a black man after he asked her to leash her dog in Central Park.

“At a time when the devastating impacts of racism in Black communities have been made so painfully clear — from racial disparities in COVID-19 outcomes, to harassment of essential workers on the front lines — it is appalling to see these types of ugly threats directed at one New Yorker by another,” said Sapna V. Raj, deputy commissioner of NYCCHR’s law enforcement bureau.

Christian Cooper, no relation to Amy, said he was bird-watching when he noticed the dog was unleashed. When he asked Amy to leash her dog — the park’s policy — she refused and said she would call the police.

Christian told NBC News that he started recording the encounter because he didn't want to "dehumanize" himself by giving in to what he considered an attempt at "racial intimidation."

The video had more than 42 million views on Twitter as of Thursday morning.

“Efforts to intimidate black people by threatening to call law enforcement draw on a long, violent and painful history, and they are unacceptable,” Raj added in a statement provided to NBC News. “We encourage Ms. Cooper to cooperate with the Commission and meaningfully engage in a process to address the harm that she has caused.”

On Tuesday morning, the investment management company Franklin Templeton fired Amy Cooper after an internal review of the video. She has since told NBC New York that she overreacted and was sorry for her actions.

Christian Cooper said he felt no ill will toward her and told CNN in an interview Tuesday evening that he was concerned and confused that Amy Cooper was receiving death threats, calling them “wholly inappropriate and abhorrent and should stop immediately.”