Ohio teacher told black student he might be 'lynched' if he didn't get back to work

MASON, Ohio — An Ohio school district has acknowledged that a teacher made a mistake after a black student reported that he was told he might be lynched if he didn’t get back to work.

Tanish Agee-Bell said a white teacher at Mason Middle School made the comment to her 13-year-old son during class in December.

Agee-Bell told WLWT5, an NBC News affiliate, that the teacher said to her son, "If you don't get back on task, your friends are going to form an angry mob and lynch you.”

Agee-Bell added, “For her not to understand that the words that she said were a direct pull from what has been, what was a practice in the United States, is unacceptable. She shouldn't be in the classroom.”

The district said in a statement the teacher did not mean to offend the student, stating that it has seen an uptick in racially insensitive comments, sometimes arising from “genuine ignorance.” Officials have pledged to continue providing cultural sensitivity training.

"Sometimes we mess up. Clearly, that was the case here," said the statement. "And, even though this teacher did not set out to hurt a child — clearly that happened too. It was amazing that this young black man was brave enough to confront his teacher when the incident happened.”

The school also tweeted out a message it sent to families of students saying, "in our district we take corrective action to address these situations, but we need to do more."

Important message from @DocGKK sent to families today. pic.twitter.com/aT2MuLZwgH — Mason City Schools (@MasonSchools) January 11, 2018

The teacher has not been removed and it is unclear if disciplinary action will be taken against the teacher, but according to WLWT5, the teacher will receive "training."

