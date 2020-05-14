Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

A black Oklahoma delivery driver who was blocked from leaving a neighborhood by a white homeowner association president said he felt the incident was racially motivated.

Travis Miller, a furniture and home appliance delivery driver, was finishing a drop off in Edmond on Monday when a white man blocked him in with his car and demanded to know what he was doing. The man, who identified himself as HOA president David Stewart, said it was his business to know why Miller was on the private property.

Miller recorded the incident through Facebook’s live streaming feature, and the incident now has more than 163,000 views. The video is about 37 minutes long, though it’s unclear how long the entire encounter lasted.

He says in the video he was trying to make a U-turn, and as he turned around Stewart’s car was blocking him in.

“If I go around him, I’m going to have to drive on somebody’s property and I don’t want to make a bad situation worse,” Miller said in the video.

Stewart was eventually joined by another man, who was not identified, who also demanded to know what Miller was doing and how he entered the gated neighborhood.

“All we want to know is why you’re in here and who gave you the gate code,” the man said in the video. “That’s all we need to know.”

Stewart can be seen in the video calling police to withdraw a report after getting in touch with Miller’s customer.

Miller also called the police to make sure he was cleared to leave after being reported. He can be seen crying and sniffling while waiting to connect with the police, after Stewart left the scene.

Miller told NBC affiliate KFOR Wednesday that he did not want to reveal his customer’s private information to Stewart and told the station he felt the incident was racially motivated.

“I don’t know what prompted him to, or what has happened in that neighborhood, for him to respond the way he did,” Miller said.

The driver also said it was a difficult experience for him as he’s dealing with his own personal grief over deaths in his family.

“I just know that emotionally, it was hard to maintain restraint, especially when I’m dealing with death in the family, two family members within two days of each other,” Miller said. “I just did the best I could to not make a bad situation worse.”

NBC News was unable to reach Stewart for comment. Stewart did not respond to requests for comment from NBC affiliate KFOR.