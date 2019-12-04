Oprah Winfrey is set to produce a new documentary about sexual assault in the music industry.
The film by Winfrey and Impact Partners is scheduled to premiere next year on Apple Plus. It follows a former music executive who grapples with whether to go public with her story of assault and abuse by a notable figure in the industry.
The documentary is described as “a profound examination of race, gender, class and intersectionality, and the toll assaults take on their victims and society at large.”
Filmmakers Kirby Dick and Amy Ziering are co-directing. They are also producing through their Jane Doe Films (“The Hunting Ground,” “The Invisible War”). The executive producers are Winfrey, Terry Wood (Harpo Productions), Dan Cogan (Impact Partners), Regina K. Scully (Artemis Rising), Ian Darling (Shark Island) and Abigail Disney (Level Forward). The creative team includes producers Jamie Rogers and Amy Herdy.
Dick was nominated for an Academy Awards for “Twist of Faith” in 2006. He and Ziering received an Oscar nom in 2013 for “The Invisible War,” which centered on rape in the U.S. military. Their follow-up film, “The Hunting Ground,” focused on campus sexual assault and their most recent pic, “The Bleeding Edge,” covered corruption in the medical device industry.
Impact Partners has been involved in the financing of more than 100 movies, including “Icarus,” which won the 2018 Academy Award for documentary feature, and “Won’t You Be My Neighbor?,” which won the 2019 Independent Spirit Award for documentary.