Oprah Winfrey turned her home into an impromptu barbershop.
In a video posted on her Instagram account this week, her partner Stedman Graham gives Thando Dlomo, a graduate of the Oprah Winfrey Leadership Academy, a haircut.
Winfrey explained that the decision to set up a makeshift salon was due to the closing of beauty shops across the country.
“Stedman’s Barbershop. We’re all having to make do. With no hairdressers. No Barbers,” Winfrey said in the post. “His first time with clippers.”
In the video, Graham asks Dlomo to keep still while he shaves her sides. Behind the camera is Winfrey, who is cracking up the entire time.
“It looks better already,” Graham reassured Dlomo.
“I wouldn’t say better,” Winfrey said. “It looks different.”
Dlomo posted a video on Instagram later that day flaunting her new haircut. “I’m still good! Uncle Sted committed to cutting me again in two weeks today,” Dlomo said. “On the next episode of ‘Sted’s Steady Hands’ … ”