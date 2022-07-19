Oscar winner Mo’Nique announces first Netflix comedy special

Oscar- and Golden Globe-winning actor and comedian Mo’Nique is planning a fresh new comedy special for Netflix.

Mo’Nique made the announcement in a video message posted to the streamer’s Twitter account on Tuesday, saying, “I’m excited to say that I’ll be shooting my first Netflix special, in addition to reuniting with my friend, director Lee Daniels on the Netflix film ‘The Deliverance.’”

“You won’t want to miss either of them, so stay tuned,” the Grammy-nominee continued. “Thank you all and I love y’all to life!”

The yet-to-be-titled special is set to film later this year in Atlanta, with additional details to be announced in the coming months.

News that Mo’Nique is bringing her comedy stylings to Netflix marks a happy (albeit surprising) resolution to a years-long standoff between the star and the streamer. Last month, Mo’Nique, whose legal name is Monique Hicks, reportedly settled a race and sex discrimination suit against Netflix. In the November 2019 filing, the comedian alleged the streamer broke the law when it gave her a “lowball” offer for a comedy special in 2018. According to Mo’Nique, she was offered only $500,000 for a special, while Amy Schumer was offered $11 million and Dave Chappelle and Chris Rock were both offered $20 million.

Terms of the settlement have not been disclosed, but clearly both parties were content enough to enter into a new business agreement.

It’s been a healing season of late for Mo’Nique as she also mended fences with Daniels, who directed her to a best supporting actress Oscar in 2009’s “Precious.” Nearly 13 years since they began feuding, the director and star have reconciled and reunited for Daniels’ upcoming thriller “The Deliverance.”

During a New York City comedy show in April, Daniels appeared onstage with Mo’Nique publicly making amends for their relationship’s breakdown.

“I am so sorry for hurting you in any way that I did,” he said in a video posted to Twitter from the event.

He then told the audience, “She was my best friend, my best friend. Y’all think that ‘Precious’ was just … that was God working, through both of us. And we’re gonna fucking do it again!”

Mo’Nique will star in “The Deliverance” alongside Andra Day, Glenn Close, Aunjanue Ellis, Caleb McLaughlin, Tasha Smith, Omar Epps, Demi Singleton, Miss Lawrence and Anthony B. Jenkins. In the film, which is inspired by a terrifying true story, Day plays Ebony, a mother who fights for her life, her faith, and the souls of her children after discovering their new home is haunted by a demonic presence.

In addition to her Oscar-winning performance in “Precious,” Mo’Nique also earned an Emmy nod for her portrayal of Ma Rainey in “Bessie” as well as four NAACP Image Awards for her starring role on the hit comedy “The Parkers.” Her Grammy nomination came in 2001 for “The Queens of Comedy,” which was in the running for best spoken comedy album. Mo’Nique’s most recent comedy special “Mo’Nique & Friends: Live From Atlanta,” dropped on Showtime in 2020.

Follow NBCBLK on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.