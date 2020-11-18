People magazine names Michael B. Jordan 2020's Sexiest Man Alive

This article was originally published on Today.com

People has named Michael B. Jordan the Sexiest Man Alive in 2020.

The magazine announced the "Black Panther" star won the honor Tuesday night.

The 33-year-old actor is one of Hollywood's most eligible bachelors and keeps his love life under wraps. His Sexiest Man Alive win comes on the heels of musician John Legend's recent reign.

"It's a cool feeling," he said to People, about the title. "You know, everybody always made that joke, like, ‘Mike, this is the one thing you’re probably not going to get.' But it’s a good club to be a part of."

After working at a young age as a child model, Jordan wowed critics in the small but important role of Wallace in the HBO crime drama "The Wire." He went on to join the cast of the ABC soap "All My Children" in 2003 — replacing his future "Black Panther" co-star, the late Chadwick Boseman.

Jordan played quarterback Vince Howard in the NBC drama "Friday Night Lights," and earned more critical raves portraying shooting victim Oscar Grant in the 2013 biographical drama "Fruitvale Station."

By 2015, the brawny actor was starring in one action movie after another, playing Johnny Storm, the Human Torch, in Marvel's "Fantastic Four," and then Adonis "Donnie" Creed, the son of boxer Apollo Creed, in the "Rocky" sequel "Creed."

His biggest role to date just may be his much-lauded portrayal of supervillain Erik Killmonger in Marvel's "Black Panther," which found him battling Boseman's titular superhero character.

But getting into the mind of someone so sinister took a toll on Jordan's mental health. He told Oprah Winfrey during a February 2019 "SuperSoul Conversations" TV special that he began seeing a therapist after shooting wrapped.

"I got a little depressed. It was tough for me for a minute," he revealed. "Just readjusting to being around the people who care about me, getting that love that I shut out for a long time.""Honestly, therapy, just talking to somebody was something that really helped me out a lot," he said. "As a man, you know, we get a lot of slack for it... I don’t really subscribe to that. Because I feel everyone needs to unpack and talk."

The Sexiest Man Alive title has been awarded to celebrities like Patrick Swayze and John F. Kennedy Jr. since 1985. Denzel Washington was the first Black man to earn the title in 1996, and in recent years, it has gone to actors Dwayne Johnson and Idris Elba.

Jordan's kept a busy calendar since "Black Panther" wowed theatergoers, and will be seen next in the upcoming spy thriller "Without Remorse."

