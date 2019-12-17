Possible mass grave from 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre found by researchers

Experts at the University of Oklahoma believe they have found a possible mass grave site from the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre at a city cemetery, though they are unsure of how many bodies are underneath.
Geophysical scanning identified two different spots at the Oaklawn Cemetery that might have bodies of those killed in the city's race riots almost 100 years ago, Scott Hammerstedt of the Oklahoma Archeological Survey said Monday at a public hearing in Tulsa.
Surveys confirmed suspicions that one area of the cemetery might be a grave, as well as a newly discovered trench under the soil that spans about 30-by-25 feet.
"I’m as confident as I can be in the results that this is a very big candidate with something associated with the massacre," Hammerstedt said.
Dr. Phoebe Stubblefield, a forensic anthropologist with the University of Florida, cautioned at the hearing that the body count inside the trench could be anywhere from 10 to 100. She also said it's unlikely that they'll be able to identify any remains inside.
"We just don't know what level of preservation we'll get," Stubblefield said.
The city is also working with the private owners of the Booker T. Washington Cemetery in Tulsa to gain permission to scan the grounds, which researchers suspect could contain another grave site.
Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum initiated an investigation into rumored mass graves of the Tulsa Race Massacre in October of last year, calling the tragic riots a "point of shame for our community," NBC affiliate KJRH reported at the time.
A decision on the next step regarding the suspected graves won't be made for at least a few months, as the public oversight committee on the mass graves is scheduled to meet again in February. But experts recommended that the city secure the sites in the interim.
If the city decided to go ahead with an excavation effort, several permits would need to be approved.
The Tulsa Race Massacre, sometimes referred to as the Tulsa race riots, began in May of 1921 after a black teenager named Dick Rowland was falsely accused of assaulting a white woman.
Rowland had entered an elevator where the operator, Sarah Page, screamed shortly after he arrived, according to the Tulsa Historical Society and Museum. The teen was arrested on May 31 for sexually assaulting Page and a white mob demanded the sheriff turn Rowland over to them.
A group of about 25 black men arrived to the courthouse that night in an offer to help guard Rowland, but were turned away by the sheriff. Still concerned that Rowland faced violence, more black men returned to the courthouse later that night.
About 1,500 armed white men stood off against approximately 75 black men outside the courthouse. Many of the men on either side of the conflict were returned WWI veterans.
The black men retreated to the segregated city's Greenwood District, popularly known as Black Wall Street due to the number of African American businesses, as tensions escalated and gunfire was exchanged.
White rioters led by the Ku Klux Klan began burning Greenwood down in the early morning hours of June 1, looting many of the district's black businesses, as the state's governor declared martial law and brought in the National Guard.
Official death tolls at the time accounted for 36 people killed in the riots, though experts have long believed the number could be in the hundreds.
HBO's "Watchmen" recreated the two-day long historical event in its pilot episode this October. The show, based on the 1980s graphic novel, used the unsettling massacre to set the tone for its season.
"What is creating the most anxiety in America right now? And for me the answer is undeniably race," Damon Lindelof, showrunner for "Watchmen," told NBC News. "Superheroes cannot defeat racism."
The Tulsa Massacre, one of the most severe incidents of racial violence in U.S. history, was one of several mass killings in cities around the country beginning in 1919.