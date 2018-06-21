Rose, a Woodlands High School honor student and rising senior was shot three times while running from a vehicle that had been stopped because it matched the description of a car potentially connected to a drive-by shooting earlier that night.

Rose was pronounced dead at the hospital.

According to Allegheny County Police Superintendent Coleman McDonough, the driver of the vehicle was ordered out of the car by officers. That's when Rose and another male “bolted from the vehicle on foot.”

Antwon Rose was shot by police after running from a car suspected in shooting in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Antwan Rose via Facebook

In a video posted on social media by a bystander, Rose and another man are seen getting out of the passenger side of a silver Chevy Cruze and running when multiple shots are heard immediately after.

McDonough said Rose was unarmed and two semi-automatic handguns were found on the floor of the vehicle. Police officials believe the vehicle Rose was in was connected to the drive-by shooting.

The driver of the vehicle was arrested and released without charges. According to McDonough, he told police he was operating as a jitney driver. A third person ran from the scene and was not immediately apprehended. Police are asking that he turn himself in.

The officer, who has not been named, was sworn in to the East Pittsburgh police department a few hours prior to the incident. He had been an officer in other departments in the area, according to NBC-affiliate WPXI. The officer involved was not wearing a body camera. McDonough said the East Pittsburgh police department does not have body cameras or police car cameras.

The East Pittsburgh Mayor Louis Payne, council and police said in a statement Thursday they are “profoundly saddened” by Rose’s death.

“This is a very stressful time for our community. We are seeking truth and answers but the process takes time. We hope that everyone can respect this process. We will get through this together as a community.”

Wednesday evening, hundreds gathered outside of the East Pittsburgh Police Department to protest the fatal shooting of an unarmed black teen who was running away from officers when he was killed.

"I understand in today's atmosphere anytime a young man is killed there's cause for outrage in some areas," McDonough said to reporters Wednesday. "However, I would urge people to give us time to conduct an objective investigation, to gather facts.”

Rose was a “generous, hard working and highly promising student” his family said in a statement on behalf of civil rights activist and attorney S. Lee Merritt, who is representing the family.