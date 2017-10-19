Hannah Bronfman isn’t your typical American socialite.

The millennial ‘It Girl’ has morphed into a renaissance woman who’s on her own and not resting on the laurels of her wealthy family legacy.

Although she comes from a wealthy family — her father is billionaire business magnate Edgar Bronfman, Jr., her mother is actress Sherry Brewer — Hannah Bronfman is carving out her own niche as a fashion model, beauty industry pioneer, influencer, business investor, and sought after DJ.

She was recently honored with the Youth Empowerment Award at Urban Tech’s 22nd Annual Gala, which was held at New York City’s Gustavino’s. This year’s gala theme was “Investing in Today’s Youth-Tomorrow’s Leaders.”

The nonprofit organization, officially known as The National Urban Technology Center, Inc., develops educational curricula and services for building social and life skills, improved academic skills, and financial and digital literacy skills for urban youth.

“I've been a friend of Urban Tech for a long time and my mother's a supporter of theirs and I've known about the organization since I was a kid and am happy that they chose me amongst the incredible people that they were also honoring," she said. "It was really amazing to have recognition from an organization that's doing so much in this space for my efforts."

Hannah Bronfman and Valerie Jarrett attend the 2017 Urban Tech Gala at Guastavino's on June 14, 2017 in New York City. Johnny Nunez / WireImage

Although she has a full plate as amodel for Adidas and a curator with American Express — Bronfman will be taking on an active role in the organization’s efforts to reach the young people and speak with students about cyber-bullying.

“I relate because of all the programs that Urban Tech actually [are] … a lot of the things that I talk about in my own personal experience and things I share with my followers and my fans," Bronfman said.

Urban Tech founder and CEO Pat Bransford said Bronfman is "an exceptional role model for youth today" and said her message will resonate with students.

Bronfman was also featured on the cover of the August/September edition of "BRIDES" magazine in celebration of her recent wedding vows to fellow mix master Brendan Fallis.

“It’s very surreal,” the 29-year-old gushed about appearing on the cover. “I couldn't have been more excited about "BRIDES" specifically as opposed to any other outlet and seeing it on stands was like a dream come true and totally one of those moments. Pinch me. I think for me it was really real when I went to the airport and saw it in Hudson News.”

“Shooting it was awesome,” she continued. “It was very, very hot but we shot it in a place out in Long Island City that was really cool. I actually was so exited because we were able to shoot the dress I was wearing for my reception on the cover, so I got to put on my reception dress before having it in Morocco and so that was really fun to move around in it and everything.”

Bronfman is glad she walked down the aisle with her betrothed, unlike some other celebrities. The couple met at a nightclub during Art Basel in Miami in 2011 and got engaged in 2015."

Aside from the married life, Bronfman is an investor in New York City’s ACME restaurant and Hotel Griffou and was an early adopter of tech when she co-founded the innovative app, Beautified, in 2013. She left the business enterprise after suing her business partner, but remains proud of the effort.

"It was a great concept and it has since created a ricochet effect in the beauty mobile booking space and I feel like a pioneer,” she explained. “Regardless of how Beautified turned out, it was a great experience and it was an excellent product and one that people really appreciated in the space.”

The lifestyle enthusiast then founded the website HBFIT, which she refers to as a destination for health, beauty, and fitness. “It's really important to me that everyone has access to this knowledge and that everyone's on their own course of self-love and self-discovery," she said.

Bronfman’s optimistic approach to business pursuits is rooted in sage advice her father once offered: do not romanticize your business.

“In other words, don't fall in love with your business. It's important to pivot when you need to pivot or change it up when you need to change it up. Don't get married to the idea of something having to be one way," she said.

And with the Big 3-0 right around the corner, Bronfman is embracing the future full-throttle.

“I’m most looking forward to the next chapter of my life,” she said. “I just got married, I'm turning 30 and we want to expand our family....I feel like as you blossom more, you become more mature and I'm definitely excited for whatever life has to throw at me and knowing me I'm definitely going to be sharing it all.”

