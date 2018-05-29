Roseanne Barr apologizes for tweet comparing Obama adviser to 'ape'

Comedian Roseanne Barr has apologized for comparing Valerie Jarrett, a former adviser to President Barack Obama, to an "ape" in a Twitter post.

In her tweet Monday morning, the actress was responding to an online claim that Obama had spied on French presidential candidates and a social media user accused Jarrett of helping Obama "hide a lot."

“Muslim brotherhood & planet of the apes had a baby=vj” Barr said in a tweet that has been deleted.

In another tweet, Barr apologized to Jarrett for a “bad joke” and asked for forgiveness.

“I apologize to Valerie Jarrett and to all Americans,” Barr said. “I am truly sorry for making a bad joke about her politics and her looks. I should have known better. Forgive me — my joke was in bad taste.”

President Barack Obama and Valerie Jarrett, a top adviser, in July 2014. White House Pool via Getty Images

The post was part of a tweet storm by Barr, in which she also apologized to Chelsea Clinton for another tweet in which she described her middle name as "Soros," claiming the former first daughter was married to a nephew of George Soros whom Barr called a "racist" and "nazi" in another tweet.

Clinton responded to Barr, stating her middle name was "Victoria." After the apology, Barr admitted the mistake and made another jab at Clinton in a tweet saying she was “married to a son of a corrupt senator.”

The tweets come nearly a week after the season finale of the newly rebooted “Roseanne” on ABC. The show was the "highest rated and most watched series of the broadcast season," according to The Hollywood Reporter. Barr's tweet sparked backlash on social media, with users calling on ABC to fire the actress and suspend the show's production.

ABC Entertainment and The Walt Disney Company did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

