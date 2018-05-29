ABC canceled its hit sitcom "Roseanne" on Tuesday after the star of the show, Roseanne Barr, referred to a former adviser to President Barack Obama as an "ape."
Barr referred to the adviser, Valerie Jarrett, as a "child" of the "Muslim Brotherhood" and "Planet of the Apes" in a tweet posted Monday.
"Roseanne's Twitter statement is abhorrent, repugnant and inconsistent with our values, and we have decided to cancel her show," read a statement Tuesday from ABC Entertainment President Channing Dungey.
Barr later apologized on her Twitter account.
The actress was responding to an online claim that Obama had spied on French presidential candidates and a social media user accused Jarrett of helping Obama "hide a lot."
“Muslim brotherhood & planet of the apes had a baby=vj” Barr said in a tweet that has been deleted.
“I apologize to Valerie Jarrett and to all Americans,” Barr said. “I am truly sorry for making a bad joke about her politics and her looks. I should have known better. Forgive me — my joke was in bad taste.”
The post was part of a tweet storm by Barr, in which she also apologized to Chelsea Clinton for another tweet in which she described her middle name as "Soros," falsely claiming that the former first daughter's husband, Marc Mezvinsky, is a nephew of George Soros, whom Barr called a "Nazi" in another tweet.
Clinton responded to Barr, stating her middle name is "Victoria." After the apology, Barr admitted the mistake and made another jab at Clinton in a tweet saying she was “married to a son of a corrupt senator.”
Mezvinsky's father, Ed Mezvinsky, was a congressman from Iowa in the 1970s who was convicted of fraud in 2001 and spent five years in federal prison.
Barr's tweets came nearly a week after the season finale of the newly rebooted “Roseanne” on ABC. The show was the "highest rated and most watched series of the broadcast season," according to The Hollywood Reporter.
The cancellation cost ABC $22.7 million, the amount the network booked in advertising revenue from the nine episodes of the now-cancelled sitcom, according to figures from measurement firm iSpot.tv.
Earlier this month, ABC tried to curry favor with advertisers by focusing on "Roseanne's" huge success during its annual presentation to advertisers in New York, which are aimed at enticing advertisers to commit money to shows for the coming season. The sitcom brought in an unprecedented 18.2 million viewers with its first episode and while its finale attracted just 10.3 million, it was still viewed as a win for ABC in a world of declining live TV audiences.
Barr even took to the stage to joke that Ben Sherwood, the co-chairman of Disney Media Networks, was responsible for her tweets, before adding that she was joking, according to The Hollywood Reporter.
Advertisers said they would have abandoned the show if ABC had not canceled it.
"No advertisers would have run in the show anyway," said Jason Kanefsky, chief investment officer at Havas Media, a media buying agency. "It would have gone on a list where we won't run on it. Today is Starbucks [diversity training day] — no one wants to be part of this mess."
Also on Tuesday, Viacom announced that its cable networks, Paramount Network, TV Land, and CMT, will be pulling syndicated reruns of the old “Roseanne” from their respective schedules as of tomorrow.
And Barr's talent agency, ICM, also said it would no longer represent her.
"We are all greatly distressed by the disgraceful and unacceptable tweet from Roseanne Barr this morning," the company said in a statement. "What she wrote is antithetical to our core values, both as individuals and as an agency. Consequently, we have notified her that we will not represent her. Effective immediately, Roseanne Barr is no longer a client."
Barr's tweets on Tuesday sparked backlash on social media, with users calling on ABC to fire the actress and suspend the show's production.
Before the announcement of the show's cancellation, comedian Wanda Sykes tweeted she would not be returning as "consulting producer."
Other celebrities and actors have applauded the network's move to cancel the show:
Actress Sara Gilbert, who plays Roseanne's daughter on the show, condemned her co-star's tweets on social media: