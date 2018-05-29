ABC canceled its hit sitcom "Roseanne" on Tuesday after the star of the show, Roseanne Barr, referred to a former adviser to President Barack Obama as an "ape."

Barr referred to the adviser, Valerie Jarrett, as a "child" of the "Muslim Brotherhood" and "Planet of the Apes" in a tweet posted Monday.

"Roseanne's Twitter statement is abhorrent, repugnant and inconsistent with our values, and we have decided to cancel her show," read a statement Tuesday from ABC Entertainment President Channing Dungey.

Barr later apologized on her Twitter account.

The actress was responding to an online claim that Obama had spied on French presidential candidates and a social media user accused Jarrett of helping Obama "hide a lot."

“Muslim brotherhood & planet of the apes had a baby=vj” Barr said in a tweet that has been deleted.

“I apologize to Valerie Jarrett and to all Americans,” Barr said. “I am truly sorry for making a bad joke about her politics and her looks. I should have known better. Forgive me — my joke was in bad taste.”

President Barack Obama and Valerie Jarrett, a top adviser, in July 2014. White House Pool via Getty Images

The post was part of a tweet storm by Barr, in which she also apologized to Chelsea Clinton for another tweet in which she described her middle name as "Soros," falsely claiming that the former first daughter's husband, Marc Mezvinsky, is a nephew of George Soros, whom Barr called a "Nazi" in another tweet.

Clinton responded to Barr, stating her middle name is "Victoria." After the apology, Barr admitted the mistake and made another jab at Clinton in a tweet saying she was “married to a son of a corrupt senator.”

Mezvinsky's father, Ed Mezvinsky, was a congressman from Iowa in the 1970s who was convicted of fraud in 2001 and spent five years in federal prison.

Barr's tweets came nearly a week after the season finale of the newly rebooted “Roseanne” on ABC. The show was the "highest rated and most watched series of the broadcast season," according to The Hollywood Reporter.