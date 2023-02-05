School food vendor apologizes for 'inexcusable' Black History Month menu, and it's not the first time

A vendor that provides food service to schools apologized for an "unintentional insensitivity" Black History Month menu, echoing similar apologies its made for more than a decade amid backlash for racially insensitive menus.

Students at Nyack Middle School in New York were served chicken and waffles with an option of watermelon for dessert on the first day of Black History Month last week, according to television station WABC. Both the school's administration and its food vendor, Aramark, have apologized after students and parents pointed out the racial stereotypes the menu reinforces.

Aramark, the vendor, said in a statement to NBC News on Sunday that the situation "never should have happened" and apologized for what it called an "inexcusable mistake."

"We have apologized for our mistake, are working to determine how it happened and make sure it never happens again," the statement said. "Our team at that school should have been more thoughtful in its service."

Nyack Middle School Principal David Johnson did not immediately return a request for comment to NBC News on Sunday. He did state in a letter to parents that the school was unaware of the menu, WABC reported.

"The vendor has agreed to plan future menu offerings to align with our values and our longstanding commitment to diversity and inclusion," the letter said. "We are extremely disappointed by this regrettable situation and apologize to the entire Nyack community for the cultural insensitivity displayed by our food service provider.”

Aramark has been behind similar menus on holidays commemorating Black people that sparked controversy at two other universities in recent years. In 2011, Aramark served chicken and waffles on Martin Luther King Day at the University of California, Irvine.

It said at the time, according to the Los Angeles Times, that the company would conduct cultural sensitivity training for all managers and chefs.

Students at New York University demanded the school cut ties with Aramark after it served an insensitive menu for Black History Month in 2018, which included cornbread, collard greens, Kool-Aid, and watermelon-flavored water, according to the New York Times.

Aramark said in that case that two employees had planned the menu independently and that they had been terminated.

An editorial published in the school's newspaper, Washington Square News, called the "racial stereotyping" by Aramark on college campuses "unacceptable."

"Although Aramark has made wide public apologies, it should be judged on its actions," the editorial said. "Serving racially stereotyped food during Black History Month is another clear indicator that Aramark’s values as a company are misaligned."

NYU seek to cut its ties with Aramark in 2019 and searched for different vendors, according to the Washington Square News, after students protested the company's practices and quality to administration. The university's dining services are now partnered with Chartwells, its website states.

Associating certain foods to Black culture historically derives from how they were once used in popular media to depict Black people in America as poor and uncultured following the abolition of slavery.

In the 1915 silent film “The Birth of a Nation,” fried chicken was used as part of derogatory depictions of Black people. White actors wearing blackface were seen eating fried chicken and tossing bones around the buildings of Congress.

Watermelon, for instance, has been linked to poverty for centuries. The Atlantic reported in 2014 that as early as 1801, a British officer stationed in Egypt called it a “poor Arab’s feast.”

But the stereotype became more widespread in the U.S. after emancipation, when caricatures of freed slaves sought to paint Black people as ignorant and mindless, according to the Jim Crow Museum at Ferris State University in Michigan.