A site of segregation in New York City is becoming a landmark

A New York City commission voted unanimously on Tuesday to preserve a school built for Black children during the era of slavery, by deeming the yellow-brick building a landmark.

Obtaining landmark status for Colored School No. 4, on West 17th Street in the Chelsea neighborhood of Manhattan, was years in the making. Historian Eric K. Washington’s request for the city to evaluate and grant the school official landmark status was denied back in 2018. Four years later, he spearheaded a grassroot campaign and organized a petition, which garnered more than 2,800 signatures.

Washington, who is also an urban planner, works to preserve sites in New York City that are relevant to the Underground Railroad and the Antebellum period of Black history.

“The ideal outcome of landmarking the schoolhouse would be turning it into a museum or lyceum of sorts, so people, especially tourists, could learn about the trajectory of African American experiences,” Washington told NBC News in 2022.

The three-story, 175-year-old structure was built in 1849 and 1850. It served as a school for Black students from 1860 to 1894, according to the NYC Landmarks Preservation Commission.