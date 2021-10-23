Sneakers generated $70B last year. Black retailers saw little of that.

The guest bedroom in Earl West’s home in suburban Atlanta looks more like a sneaker warehouse.

From floor to ceiling, covering the entire space, shoe boxes filled with some of the most exclusive sneakers, in various colors and designs, are stacked on top of shoe boxes. Inside them are nearly 900 pairs of sneakers valued in West’s estimation at more than $100,000.

“My friend who got me into this jokes with me, saying he was the one who put the needle in my arm. And I can’t seem to shake it,” said West, 55, a self-described “sneaker head” who is a manager at a data center and started collecting in 1982. “At the same time, it’s been messed up that there aren’t nearly enough Black stores to spend Black dollars on sneakers.”

West is among the thousands of people in America, especially Black males, who are fixated on sneakers, so much so that they are the drivers of a market that pulled in $70 billion in 2020, according to the market research company Statista.

Earl West shows off one of the sneakers in his collection. Matt Odom for NBC News

At the same time, there is a harsh reality: While Black culture has made sneakers an invaluable element to any wardrobe and Black consumers are at the heart of that financial tide, Black retailers of the coveted items are hard to find.

Nike released a sustainability report in March that opened with a word from its president and chief executive officer, John Donahoe, saying, “Our brand would not be what it is today without the powerful contributions of Black athletes and Black culture.”

And yet, while some retailers are working on changing the disparity, those “contributions” generate little in the way of Black wealth.

“Any sort of cultural force is always absent of any power, and it’s done often in a misleading way to suggest that Black people have an economic strength that doesn’t actually exist,” said Jared Ball, a pop culture authority who is a professor of African American/African Diaspora Studies at Morgan State University. “Saying that this is a consumer-based economy does not mean that consumers actually have power.”

Owning a corner of a billion-dollar industry

Many in the industry — from retail store owners, consumers, franchisees and executives — have expressed concern that only 5 percent of sneaker retailers in America are Black.

“It’s a white boys’ club, like most things,” said James Whitner, a Black man who has carved out a successful niche with boutique apparel and sneakers stores in several cities. “There are people aware of it, but their privilege doesn’t force them to have to change it.”

James Whitner. The Whitaker Group

Whitner’s business has evolved from an apparel and sneaker shop in Charlotte, North Carolina, to several boutiques throughout the East Coast for his company, The Whitney Group.

Whitner has been so successful that Vice President Kamala Harris visited his store while on the campaign trail last year. He also collaborated with Nike to create a sneaker, the A Ma Manerie x Air Jordan 3, named for his shop in Atlanta.

But Whitner is an anomaly in the industry, even with help from his community.

“My saving grace was I had a good ecosystem of a few Black people who taught me the ropes,” he said. “But on the other side are white gatekeepers who are keeping us out. Changing it is an individual choice, especially for white Americans because they’re part of a system that has been created to keep us out.”

There is no identifiable data that tracks the number of Black-owned independent sneaker retail stores, but Whitner said he knew them all and counted 18 — including three in Europe. “That’s it,” he said.

Whitner maintained his first store for five years, but he made a change in 2011 that took his business into the stratosphere, he said. “My first store was called Flava Factory. That name was very Black, very urban,” he said. So he changed it to Social Status. “And all of a sudden, the opportunities started to change. From that point on, the business has just exploded.”

For Ball, significant change could only come through political power. “What has to happen is public policy developed by law or through policy mandates that the wealth being created by all of this consumption and exchange, as in the $70 billion sneaker industry, has to be redistributed back to the people doing the consuming,” he said. “That’s not telling Black people to start a sneaker distribution program or a sneaker company, because there is no catching up to Adidas and Nike and whoever else. So, the only thing that can be done is consumers’ having not only the right to withhold their money, but the right to have what we consume benefit all of us. And it’s not easily done, obviously, but I think the only real solution.”

Isom Lowman, who is Black, owned 22 Athlete’s Foot stores, but has since bought and sold several of them, bringing his total to nine.

“You can count us on one hand in the whole sneaker industry,” Lowman said. “Considering we are the main consumers, the ones who built this industry, that’s sad.”