Solange Knowles becomes the first Black woman to compose music for NYC Ballet

Singer and songwriter Solange Knowles can soon add ballet composer to her impressive list of accomplishments.

The New York City Ballet announced Monday that Knowles, 36, is composing music for its Fall Fashion Gala, making her the first Black woman and to have composed a score for a production. The event, which is celebrating its 10th anniversary, will debut Sept. 28 at Lincoln Center in New York City. It will honor actor Sarah Jessica Parker, the ballet’s vice chair.

Knowles, a Houston native whose yet-to-be-titled production includes choreography by Gianna Riesen, shared the news Tuesday on Twitter.

“Very excited to announce i’ve composed an original score for the New York City Ballet,” Knowles tweeted.

Knowles, who is the younger sister of Beyoncé, has built a successful career in music, often creating songs that reflect the experiences of Black women. Her 2016 album, “A Seat at the Table,” garnered mainstream success, with four songs landing on Billboard’s Hot R&B Songs chart. She won a Grammy the same year for best R&B performance for her single “Cranes in the Sky.”

After its premiere during the Fashion Gala, the production will be staged later on Oct. 1, 8, 11 and 16 and next year on May 2, 11, 13, 17 and 18. Tickets start at $38 and are available on the New York City Ballet website.

