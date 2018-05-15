Spike Lee’s latest movie, “BlacKkKlansman,” debuted at the Cannes Film Festival on Monday night to a standing ovation, with attendees reportedly breaking into applause several times throughout the screening.

The movie tells the true story of how a black police detective infiltrated the Ku Klux Klan during the 1970s.

Several critics have already hailed "BlacKkKlansman" as Lee's best effort in years, highlighting its use of satire, humor and sobering racial tension to tell a story very much relevant in 2018.

John David Washington stars as Ron Stallworth, the real-life detective who responded to an ad in a newspaper recruiting members of the KKK. A Jewish officer, portrayed by Adam Driver, is Washington's partner on the force who helps pull off the undercover operation by "standing in" as Stallworth at Klan meetings and rallies.

Stallworth became Colorado Springs' first black police detective in 1971 and later wrote a book about the operation, called "Black Klansman," in 2006.

Washington, the eldest son of Denzel Washington, leads a cast that includes Topher Grace as KKK Grand Wizard David Duke and Corey Hawkins as civil rights leader Stokely Carmichael.

Oscar winner Jordan Peele helped produce the film. It is Lee’s first competition entry at Cannes since “Jungle Fever” debuted in 1991. ("Girl 6" was shown in 1996 as a "special screening.")