Takeoff’s funeral to take place in Atlanta’s State Farm Arena

Funeral arrangements for Migos founding member Takeoff were announced on Tuesday. The rapper, whose real name is Kirsnick Khari Ball, was shot and killed in Houston on Nov. 1.

His family will host a special “Celebration of Life” this Friday, November 11, at Atlanta’s State Farm Arena at 12:00 p.m.

Free tickets are available only to Georgia residents starting Tuesday, November 8th at 2 p.m. via Ticketmaster. The public memorial will follow a strict no photo and no video policy. The family asks that in lieu of flowers or gifts that donations should be made to The Rocket Foundation which was recently established to support programs which are saving lives through proven, community-based solutions to prevent gun violence.

New Mercies Christian Church pastor Jesse Curney III will be officiating the service and providing the eulogy.

Takeoff was shot and killed at a bowling alley in downtown Houston where he and Quavo, his uncle and Migos bandmate, were playing dice at around 2:30 a.m. on Nov. 1. The rapper’s autopsy revealed that he was shot multiple times in the head and torso. He was pronounced dead at the scene, while Quavo was unharmed. Two other people were shot and taken to the hospital.

Houston police confirmed that an investigation is underway, and officers are examining a nearby surveillance video in an effort to determine what led to the shooting. No arrests have been made.

Ahead of the ceremony on Friday, Drake postponed his set at the Apollo Theater, which was scheduled for the same day, to make time to attend the funeral. “The Apollo show has been moved to allow us to pay respect to our dear friend this weekend,” he wrote in an Instagram story on Monday.

Takeoff, whose real name is Kirsnik Khari Ball, was born in Lawrenceville, Ga., in 1994. In 2008 he began rapping with Quavo (Quavious Keyate Marshall) and his cousin Offset (Kiari Kendrell Cephus). Originally called Polo Club, the trio changed their name to Migos and released their first mixtape, “Juug Season,” in 2011.

Additional funeral details can be found on the State Farm Arena website.