Tia Mowry announces split from Cory Hardrict 

Fourteen years after getting married, Tia Mowry and Cory Hardrict are ending their marriage.

The actor, best known for her role as Tia Landry in the series “Sister, Sister,” revealed their decision to part ways in a post shared on her Instagram on Tuesday.

“I have always been honest with my fans, and today is no different. I wanted to share that Cory and I have decided to go our separate ways,” Mowry wrote. “These decisions are never easy, and not without sadness. We will maintain a friendship as we co-parent our beautiful children. I am grateful for all the happy times we had together and want to thank my friends, family, and fans for your love and support as we start this new chapter moving forward in our lives.”

According to court documents obtained by TODAY, Mowry filed for divorce on Oct. 3 due to irreconcilable differences. Mowry is seeking joint legal and physical custody of Cree Taylor Hardrict, 11, and Cairo Tiahna Hardrict, 4, whom she shares with Hardrict.

Last year, Mowry spoke to TODAY about her and Hardrict’s path to conceiving their daughter Cairo. Around the time Mowry was diagnosed with endometriosis, she was struggling to conceive.

“I never heard the word ‘infertility ‘growing up. It just wasn’t part of conversations with my family and friends,” Mowry explained to TODAY. “We as women growing up, we are just like, ‘OK, I’m going to get married, I’m going to have kids.’ You have your life planned out, and it doesn’t always work that way.”

In 2017, Mowry and Hardrict appeared alongside each other in an Oprah Winfrey Network docuseries called “Black Love” and revealed that they met for the first time while on the set of a movie. During the interview, Mowry shared that she first felt like she could be in love with Hardrict after a night out at The Cheesecake Factory when he chased after her to deliver her flowers.

“I remember me giving her flowers and opening the trunk (where they were) and gave her flowers, and I was like so embarrassed, and I was like, ‘Oh my gosh, she might never see me again.’”

“That was when my heart melted,” Mowry recalled of her reaction at to him at the time. “And I started to kind of like, ‘Oh, this guy is different. Like, this guy is amazing. Like he’s so sweet and generous and kind.’ And the gifts didn’t stop flowing.”

