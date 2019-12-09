Tuskegee Airman celebrates 100th birthday with flight

McGee, one of the Air Force's most celebrated pilots, flew 409 fighter combat missions over three wars.
Retired U.S. Air Force Col. Charles McGee
Retired U.S. Air Force Col. Charles McGee, a decorated veteran of three wars, receives a congratulatory send-off after visiting with 436 Aerial Port Squadron personnel at Dover Air Force Base to help celebrate his 100th birthday on Dec. 6, 2019.David Tulis / AP

By Associated Press

A member of the Tuskegee Airmen celebrated his 100th birthday by taking a flight.

Retired Army Air Forces Col. Charles McGee flew a private jet Friday between Frederick, Maryland, and Dover Air Force Base in Delaware, news outlets reported.

The Tuskegee Airmen is the nickname of the first African American unit to fly combat airplanes in World War II. The Air Force recently honored the famed group of airmen with the naming of its new trainer jet.

Retired U.S. Air Force Col. Charles McGee flies a Cirrus SF50 Vision Jet with assistance from pilot Boni Caldeira during a round trip flight from Frederick, Maryland, to Dover Air Force Base in Delaware on Friday. David Tulis / AP

McGee is one of the Air Force's most celebrated pilots. He flew 409 fighter combat missions over three wars.

McGee, who turned 100 on Saturday, attributes positive thinking to his longevity.