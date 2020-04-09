Tyler Perry surprises thousands of seniors by paying for their groceries

Tyler Perry surprised thousands of shoppers by picking up their grocery tabs during senior shopping hours Wednesday.
The media mogul paid for groceries at 44 Kroger stores in Atlanta, where he started his career in theater. Perry, who was born and raised in New Orleans, also paid for groceries at 29 Winn-Dixie stores across Louisiana during at-risk shopping hours.
On Twitter, the supermarket companies thanked Perry for his generosity and applauded him for giving back to his community.
“We would like to join our customers in thanking Mr. Perry for his kindness and generosity during this unprecedented pandemic,” said Felix Turner, manager of corporate affairs for Kroger’s Atlanta Division.
“Thank you to our friend @tylerperry for paying it forward by purchasing groceries for elderly and high-risk #winndixie customers shopping at Louisiana stores this morning,” Winn-Dixie tweeted Wednesday. “Winn-Dixie applauds your love for community and sincere generosity. #StrongerTogether #WinningTogether.”
People also took to social media to share their experiences.
This isn’t Perry’s first act of generosity.
Earlier this week, Perry gave $21,000 in tips to 42 out-of-work servers at Houston’s West Paces location in Atlanta.
Perry initially wished to be anonymous, according to NBC affiliate WXIA reporter Brendan Keefe. “He wanted to be known only as Atlanta Angel,” Keefe said.