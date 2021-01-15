'United We Serve': Biden-Harris team to celebrate and honor MLK Day

Before the inauguration, President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris’ team will honor Martin Luther King Day with an event that celebrates the legacy of the slain civil rights leader.

The Presidential Inaugural Committee will host “United We Serve: A Celebration of the National MLK Day of Service” on Monday in honor of the holiday. The hour-long commemoration will include a variety of entertainers and speakers to commemorate King (1929-1968).

Participants include Aloe Blacc; the Rev. Dr. Bernice King; Martin Luther King III; Chesca; Rep. Sharice Davids, D-Kan.; Rosario Dawson; Andra Day; Yo-Yo Ma; the Rev. Al Sharpton; Sean Patrick Thomas; Diane Warren; Lynn Whitfield; and Bebe Winans.

The programming is set to begin at 8 p.m. ET at bideninaugural.org and on the inaugural committee’s social media platforms. “United We Serve” will be one of the first of the team's events before the inauguration on Wednesday.

MLK Day was designated as a national day of service in 1994 and has become recognized as a day volunteer groups across the nation take on King’s legacy of service to serve their communities.

“On Monday the 18th, join us for a celebration of the National MLK #DayOfService. After a day of Americans serving their communities, we'll come together for an evening of music and inspiring speakers,” the inaugural committee tweeted.

The inaugural committee also plans on honoring Americans ahead of Inauguration Day with a nationwide Covid-19 Memorial to Lives Lost on Tuesday. Additional events scheduled to continue is the wreath laying on Arlington National Cemetery, a “Parade Across America,” and a “Celebrating America” prime-time program on Jan. 20.

“There are many grand traditions to the inaugural and we plan to honor them by highlighting more of our nation’s people than ever before while keeping everyone safe,” said PIC CEO Tony Allen in a press release.

An extensive public art display, “Field of Flags,” will also be installed at the National Mall to represent Americans unable to travel to the Capitol this year.

