What is ‘Cop City’? How opposition to an Atlanta police center prompted national demonstrations

What began as a peaceful protest and vigil in Atlanta honoring a slain activist ended in property damage and several arrests on Saturday. The chaotic night came after nearly two years of organizers and activists imploring city leaders, raising awareness and protesting the city’s plans to build a sprawling police training center in a forest near Atlanta.

“We’ve tried everything. We went through City Council, we’ve taken the legislative route, we’ve done tons of advocacy, we’ve sent in letters, and all we’ve been responded with is force,” said Matthew Johnson, a supporter of Defend the Atlanta Forest, one of the movements opposing plans for the new Atlanta Public Safety Training Center. “This wasn’t just people breaking s— to be breaking s—. This was people who have run out of all options.”

Keisha Lance Bottoms, who was mayor of Atlanta from 2018 to 2022 and is now in the Biden administration, defended the project, saying in September 2021 that the forested land was the only viable location for such a facility.

A protester holds up a sign that says "Defend the Forest" during a candlelight vigil for an eco-activist who was shot and killed in an incident near the site of a proposed Atlanta law enforcement training center on Jan. 18, 2023, in Atlanta. Collin Mayfield / Sipa USA via AP

“I’ve not been a part of any discussions on any major redevelopment in the city where there’s not been criticism on the process,” Bottoms said then. “This is not something that happened overnight. This has been several months in the making, and I know that everybody is not going to be pleased.”

After the anti-police violence protests of 2020, Atlanta officials promised that a sprawling police training center would be integral to the reforms that residents had been demanding. The City Council voted 10-4 in favor of the project, with Bottoms saying that a new facility for police “is something that can’t wait.”

But the site, dubbed “Cop City” by opponents, has faced local opposition for its potential environmental impact and concerns that it will do little to address police violence. It has become the focus of protests in several cities across the country to “Stop Cop City.” In recent weeks police shot and killed an activist, demonstrators destroyed property, and several protesters were arrested and face steep charges.

Here is how the tension over Atlanta’s “Cop City” reached a boiling point.

How a protest to mourn a slain activist turned violent

Officers fatally shot a 26-year-old nonbinary environmental activist who went by the name Tortuguita, or “Tort,” last Wednesday morning as Georgia State Patrol Troopers and other law enforcement officers worked to clear protesters from the site of the future police training center.