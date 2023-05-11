White House calls for ‘thorough investigation’ into Jordan Neely’s death

The White House is calling for a "thorough investigation" into the May 1 death of a Black man who died after a New York City subway rider put him in a chokehold.

The call came more than a week after Jordan Neely, 30, died following an altercation on an F train. A 24-year-old man held Neely, a homeless busker who appeared to be in mental distress, in a chokehold for about 15 minutes. Neely was later pronounced dead at a hospital.

“Jordan Neely’s killing was tragic and deeply disturbing. Our hearts go out to his family and loved ones,” a White House spokesperson said Tuesday in a statement. “We firmly believe that the events surrounding his death demand a thorough investigation.”

The comments came a day before President Joe Biden was scheduled to head to New York City for a pair of campaign fundraisers.

Neely’s death sparked protests and a national conversation about the violence and inhumane treatment that unhoused people, especially those with mental illness, often endure. Advocates and Neely’s supporters expressed anger that Daniel Penny, the man who put Neely in the chokehold, was only briefly held by police and has not been charged.