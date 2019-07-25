Breaking News Emails
A white woman who berated two black women at a North Carolina restaurant with a racial slur said she is not sorry and that she would say it again.
Nancy Goodman was caught on video directing the N-word at the women during a confrontation at a Bonefish Grill in North Hills, North Carolina, after Goodman accused them of being too loud. Goodman told NBC-affiliate WRAL Wednesday that she should have handled the situation differently, but that she wasn't sorry.
"I’m not going to say I’m sorry to them because they kept pushing at it," Goodman said. "I would say it again to them. They are the rudest individuals I have ever seen."
The two women, Chanda Stewart and Lakesha Shaw, said they were enjoying their dinner when Goodman called them rude and complained that they were being too loud. Stewart posted a video of the confrontation on Facebook, where Goodman notices that she was being recorded and smiles widely before approaching the table to tell them they were loud.
Shaw said in the video that the two women were "paying for our food just like everyone else."
"Let me show you my money," Shaw said after Goodman approached the table. "It's just as green as yours."
"You're so stupid, n----r," Goodman the said.
WARNING: This video contains offensive language.
Despite not being sorry and insisting she would use the slur again, Goodman told WRAL that she wasn't racist.
Goodman claimed that she has "tremendous anxiety" and that she "used that word because they forced me into it. She also told WRAL she knew what she said was offensive when asked by a WRAL reporter.
"Yes, I do that’s why I said it," Goodman said. "I would say it again to them.”
“I don’t care how you feel like we should have been acting, if I was standing on the table with three heads in a purple jumpsuit,” Shaw told WRAL. “Nothing justified you coming to my table and call me a stupid n----r.”
Stewart said in a Facebook post Wednesday that she was still processing the encounter and that in 43 years she had never once been called by the racist slur.
"It’s easy to say what you may do or would have done in this type of situation because I’ve said the same," Stewart wrote. "Although racism is very real it stills seems to catch you off guard. It may be a blessing because if we had time to think about it, it may have ended differently."