Why Black-owned businesses are struggling to stay afloat

Covid-19 has exacerbated some of the issues facing the Black community. African American entrepreneurs have had to close their doors at more than twice the rate of their white counterparts. Black-owned businesses declined by 41 percent from February to April 2020, compared with a 17 percent decline among white-owned businesses.

The death of George Floyd in police custody in May renewed interest in supporting the economic advancement of African Americans. Amid online support, Black businesses saw huge spikes. Google searches for "black-owned businesses near me" reached an all-time high from May 31 to June 10. According to a survey by the Black Chamber of Commerce, around 75 percent of Black-owned small businesses saw upticks in customers in the two months after Floyd's death.

But after the surge, sales at many Black-owned businesses plummeted back to their pre-Covid-19 rates.

Disclosure: Invest in You: Ready. Set. Grow. is a financial wellness and education initiative from CNBC and Acorns, the micro-investing app. NBCUniversal and Comcast Ventures are investors in Acorns.