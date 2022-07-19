Inside the yearslong fight to preserve a once-segregated New York City school

A New York City historian is fighting to preserve a school building whose past is tied to a dark moment in American history.

Eric K. Washington has been working for more than four years to preserve Colored School No. 4, one of the few remaining school buildings created for Black children during the slavery era, and later during segregation, in Manhattan’s Chelsea neighborhood.

And now, after years of work, his efforts are gaining support from others calling to preserve the historic building.

According to Washington, the school served as a safe space for Black students during the New York Draft Riots in 1863, when working-class white men across New York City protested new laws passed by Congress mandating their service in the Civil War.

These protests are still among the most deadly instances of racial violence in urban American history. Local newspapers reported the death toll at 119 after white rioters targeted and lynched Black New Yorkers, though historians have estimated that the actual number of people killed may have been as high as 1,200. It was during these horrific riots that a white mob congregated in front of Colored School No. 4 while the school was in session.

Black suffragist Sarah J. Garnet, the school's principal, prompted the teachers to barricade the front doors leading to the streets. After a few attempts to break in, the rioters turned their attention elsewhere and the schoolhouse survived, unscathed.

The school still stands 159 years later, but after a heavy toll: Its doors are laden with dust and its exterior walls are covered in graffiti.