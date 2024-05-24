NCAA settlement's impact on college sports and DOJ sues Live Nation: Morning Rundown

A major NCAA settlement could change the college sports landscape. A look inside the fringe worldview of RFK Jr.’s running mate. And a Tesla owner said his car's "self-driving" technology failed to detect a moving train.

Here’s what to know today.

Landmark NCAA settlement paves the way for college athletes to start getting paid

A seismic change in college sports is on the horizon — student-athletes may start getting paid.

The NCAA and the five major college sports conferences have agreed on a nearly $2.8 billion settlement that would be paid out over the next decade to over 14,000 former and current student-athletes. The federal judge overseeing the case must still sign off on the agreement but, if it is approved, it would shift the landscape of college sports.

The NCAA and conferences called the settlement a "road map" that would provide unmatched opportunity for millions of students. It also signals the end of the NCAA's bedrock amateurism model, which dates to its founding in 1906.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed, but some details have emerged in the past few weeks. There’s the aforementioned $2.77 billion in payments to over 14,000 athletes who say now-defunct rules prevented them from earning money from endorsement and sponsorship deals dating to 2016. And under a new compensation model, schools would be permitted — but not required — to set aside up to $21 million in revenue to share with athletes per year. As revenues rise, so could the cap. But figuring out what a compensation model would look like comes with a host of other considerations.

Americans arrested in Turks and Caicos on ammunition charges form close bond while awaiting sentencing

These Americans went on what they hoped would be a dream vacation to the white sand beaches of Turks and Caicos, which quickly turned into a nightmare when rounds of ammunition, that they say they had forgotten was in their bags, were discovered. Turks and Caicos has strict laws on the possession of firearms and ammunition — with a mandatory minimum sentence of 12 years. Now, two of the five detained Americans say the experience has bonded them together while they share an Airbnb on the island as they await a judge’s sentencing.

U.S. lawmakers have tried to facilitate the Americans’ release, sending a delegation to the islands earlier this week. A statement from the governor’s office after their visit reiterated that the laws prohibiting firearms and ammunition are clear and the ”strict penalties are in place to serve and protect all who reside and visit the Turks and Caicos Islands.”

What the U.S. v. Live Nation Entertainment and Ticketmaster means for music fans

The Justice Department has sued Live Nation, the parent company of Ticketmaster, claiming it violated antitrust laws with its outsize control over the live events industry. The suit alleges that Live Nation has engaged in practices that harm the entire industry — from artists and fans (is Attorney General Merrick Garland a secret Swiftie or part of the BeyHive?) to venues and startups seeking to break into the business.

But will the lawsuit bring down the cost of seeing your favorite artist’s next show? Some experts say yes, but not anytime soon. Others are less optimistic about the bygone days of affordable concert tickets. Here’s how industry analysts described the possible post-lawsuit ticket landscape.

Inside the fringe world view of RFK Jr.’s vice presidential pick

Leila Register / Getty Images; Marshall Tidrick for NBC News

Nicole Shanahan, the vice presidential pick of Robert F. Kennedy Jr., isn’t expected to win new votes in his bid for the presidency — but her embrace of fringe ideas may resonate with his supporters. At her first stump speech in Austin, Texas, Shanahan said she didn’t want to talk about guns or inflation, but rather about what ails America: chronic illness, poverty and political division.

Shanahan, once a Democratic donor, has undergone a dramatic political transformation in the few years leading up to her selection as Kennedy’s running mate. It’s a journey she attributes to the pandemic and her 5-year-old daughter’s autism diagnosis. Senior reporter Brandy Zadrozny traces Shanahan’s path to the political arena and talked to supporters at the Austin rally about why she resonates with them.

More 2024 election news:

Donald Trump drew one of the most diverse rally crowds of his political career at a rally in the Bronx. Here’s what voters had to say about him ahead of his speech.

ahead of his speech. President Joe Biden’s campaign is exploring a shift to a more aggressive posture against Donald Trump once there’s a verdict in his hush money case, two people familiar with the strategy said.

against Donald Trump once there’s a verdict in his hush money case, two people familiar with the strategy said. U.S. officials are bracing for North Korea to take military actions close, possibly at Russian President Vladimir Putin’s urging, to create turmoil in the November presidential election, six senior U.S. officials said.

Kabosu, the dog behind the ‘doge’ internet meme, has died

Kabosu, the shiba inu dog whose quizzical expression starred in an array of “doge” internet memes, has died.

A picture of Kabosu with a slight side-eyed look went viral around 2013 on Tumblr and various online chatrooms, before it became known as “doge,” one of the most iconic and recognized images of the social web era.

The dog’s owner, Atsuko Sato, 62, a kindergarten teacher from the city of Sakura in Chiba Prefecture, Japan, confirmed the news in a poignant poem on her blog on today.

Politics in Brief

Border security: Senate Democrats failed to advance a previously failed border security bill, with nearly every Republican voting to filibuster it. The vote was expected to fail but was brought up to put Republicans on the record in opposition to the bipartisan compromise.

‘An absurd situation’: Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine called a special session for the state’s Legislature to get President Joe Biden on the ballot this November.

Staff Pick: Tesla owner said his car’s ‘self-driving’ tech failed to detect a train

When a video of a Tesla in Full Self-Driving mode almost slamming into a train went viral earlier this week, I wanted to understand how this could happen. So I talked to the driver, and he provided me with a crash report showing the accident appeared to be the result of an error in Tesla’s technology. His story raises the question of who’s at fault in accidents involving semi-autonomous cars, especially when it was related to some automated features that require supervision.— Ben Goggin, deputy tech editor

