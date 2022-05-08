New York governor Kathy Hochul tests positive for COVID-19

New York governor Kathy Hochul tested positive for COVID-19, she announced on Twitter Sunday afternoon.

"Today I tested positive for COVID-19," Hochul wrote. "Thankfully, I'm vaccinated and boosted, and I'm asymptomatic. I'll be isolating and working remotely this week."

The news comes at a time when positive COVID-19 cases have been increasing in New York state. More than 9,900 people tested positive on Saturday, the most recent date for which there is publicly available data. Thursday had the highest number of positive results in the state since the end of January, with 13,902 positive cases reported.

As of Saturday, the state's seven-day average positivity rate was 7.2%, up from 7% the previous week.

Eighty-two percent of New York's total population have received at least one dose of the vaccine in the state, and 74.2% have been fully vaccinated in the state, according to public data.

Hochul urged New Yorkers to continue to get vaccinated and take precautions to stop the spread of COVID-19.

"A reminder to all New Yorkers: get vaccinated and boosted, get tested, and stay home if you don't feel well," Hochul tweeted Sunday.