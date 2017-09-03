A 6.3-magnitude seismic event was recorded in North Korea Sunday that the U.S. Geological Survey says was a "possible explosion, located near the site where North Korea has detonated nuclear explosions in the past."

South Korea's Korea Meteorological Agency said it is suspected to be an "artificial earthquake."

Some past seismic events in North Korea have been caused by nuclear tests. North Korea has conducted five nuclear tests since 2006, including two last year, which have sparked international condemnation.

"An artificial earthquake movement of 5.6 Richter scale has been suspected near Poonggaeri area in North Kroea at around 12:34 pm KST and we are conducting further analysis about the nature of this artificial earthquake," a South Korean military official told NBC News.

The event was recorded around 14 miles northeast of Sungjibaegam just after 12:30 p.m. Seoul time (11:30 p.m. Saturday ET), the USGS said. The event was initially reported as a 5.1-magnitude event. The USGS later updates its site and said it was a 6.3-magnitude event.

China's earthquake administration says the quake is a "suspected explosion," according to Reuters.

Earlier Sunday, North Korea’s state news agency KCNA claimed that country has developed a "more developed" nuclear weapon it called a hydrogen bomb, a boast that follows intercontinental ballistic missile tests.

South Korea's president is expected to hold an emergency National Security Council meeting Sunday, a presidential spokesperson said.